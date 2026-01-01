SPECIALIST IN WORDPRESS SINCE 2007
UK & Sweden’s leading web agency for WordPress & WooCommerce
Experts in building and developing WordPress & WooCommerce websites
Need assistance with building a simple website or enhancing your digital marketing? Our sister companies, Cyntora and Bishop , are ready to help you achieve your goals!
We specialize in building business-critical websites and e-commerce platforms using WordPress, the world’s leading CMS.
Our unmatched structural capital enables us to deliver exceptional value, offering you a lot for very little. And if we don’t already have the solution, we’ll help build it for you
Here are some of the most common areas we assist with:
PIM & AI
Struggling with hundreds of thousands of products with poor descriptions? We automate product enrichment, enabling you to display your products seamlessly across your 4 brands and 52 languages—automatically, while you focus on what truly matters.
Complex B2B E-commerce
Dealing with complex system integrations, wholesaler & retailer solutions, or needs that don’t fit the Shopify mold? Sounds like the perfect foundation for a great partnership.
Many editors
Companies with multiple entities often have numerous editors. We ensure that each editor has the right tools and permissions to perform their job effectively.
Multiple languages, websites, and markets.
Our typical clients include companies with multiple standalone units, e-retailers operating across various countries, and businesses that provide web shops for their end customers.
Are you suffering from any of the following:
Problems that never get solved
Are your challenges being swept under the rug while the agency focuses on selling you advertising instead?
We help you solve problems, big and small.
Endless burden of administration
Do you read about AI and envy the efficiency of others, while you’re stuck working tirelessly in the admin interface?
Our proven agency approach is designed to help you.
Lots of hours for simple things
Does your provider rely on developers with limited experience who take weeks to complete tasks you consider simple?
We only employ senior developers that work quickly and efficiently.
Slow loading website
Is your site taking 17 seconds to filter a product, or is it simply too slow overall?
We offer packaged solutions that address most challenges
Does this sound like you? If so, the solutions to your problems are just around the corner!
Okay, okay, we get it—you’ve heard it all before.
But here are three reasons why your next project will be better with us.
1: Unmatched efficiency
Unlike regular agencies, which operate like small consultancies where you buy hours, our approach and agency solution allow us to reuse resources, meaning you spend significantly fewer hours with us.
2: High level of expertise
We are an elite organisation. We don’t hire junior employees, but we leave no stone unturned around the world to find employees with extensive experience. This makes us more efficient with every hour.
3: Constant innovation
Our efficiency allows us to focus on innovation rather than reinventing the wheel with every project. This translates to greater value for you and a more enjoyable experience for our team.
Here are two more reasons you probably didn’t even know existed
Accredited experts
We are one of the few Swedish agencies that are actually accredited by Automattic, the company behind WooCommerce.
WordPress VIP Silver Partner
In 2019, we were handpicked by Automattic to join their partner program. We also have extensive experience with the technical WordPress VIP platform, primarily designed for media publishers.
We provide you with the feel of a product, combined with the flexibility of a platform that you own.
We’ve consolidated all our experience into a package we call Qala. For our clients, this means that our projects are built on a stable and cost-effective foundation, while we continuously make improvements that feel like a blessing.
- No agency hassle: Our team is experienced and transparent. You get a partner who delivers results, not one that milks you for hours with junior developers.
- Lower total cost of ownership: We build modern, efficient solutions that save you both time and money in the long term.
- Continuous Improvements: Qala delivers ongoing improvements and regular updates, ensuring your site remains modern, secure, and high-performing for years to come.
Angry Creative helped us scale our WooCommerce e-commerce internationally. The result helped us set a record on Black Friday with a number of orders that very few e-commerce companies in Sweden can handle.Joachim Lindström, iDeal of Sweden
A selection of clients we have worked with
We are really good at three types of projects
E-commerce with WooCommerce
Multinational e-commerce or thousands of orders per minute with page speed that beats your competitors? – No problem.
Websites with WordPress
From newspapers and large enterprises to B2B marketing sites, Qala has you covered.
Learning platforms with LearnDash LMS
Qala powers engaging onboarding experiences and successful online courses.
Ready to move towards a new agency partnership?
Talk to us about which solution is right for you.
Talk to our COO Amy Slade to see how we can help you.
Amy has worked in development, e-commerce and marketing for almost 10 years and has helped many clients like you choose the right solution.